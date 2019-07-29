$2.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) will report sales of $2.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Davita’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.81 billion and the highest is $2.90 billion. Davita posted sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Davita will report full-year sales of $11.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $11.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.43 billion to $12.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Davita.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Davita had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVA. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Mitsubishi Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

Davita stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.67. The company had a trading volume of 179,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Davita has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $79.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Davita by 467.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 2,481.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Davita in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

