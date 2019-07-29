207,260 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 207,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,865,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

FXI stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.88. 688,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,175,020. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.85 and a 52-week high of $45.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.04.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

