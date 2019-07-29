234,419 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 234,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,927,000. Sabal Trust CO owned 0.06% of Tyson Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Standpoint Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $194.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.10.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.99. The stock had a trading volume of 32,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,486. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.77 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

In other news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $486,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 44,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $3,466,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,433 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,525. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

