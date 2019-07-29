$28.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will announce sales of $28.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $29.46 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $30.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $109.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.08 billion to $112.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $127.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $117.67 billion to $138.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $165,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 285.7% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $102.84. 570,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

