2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.38

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.38 and last traded at $34.31, with a volume of 28974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.

Several research firms have commented on TWOU. TheStreet downgraded Unit from a "c-" rating to a "d+" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on 2U from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on 2U to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. 2U has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $70.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 2U Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory K. Peters acquired 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,228.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $64,861.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,922.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $356,942 over the last 90 days. 4.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 2U during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 2U during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in 2U by 39.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in 2U during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

About 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

