356 Shares in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $26,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

ROK stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $141.46 and a one year high of $198.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.84%.

In other news, insider Blake D. Moret sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $47,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Laszkiewicz sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $41,916.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 613 shares of company stock worth $99,284 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

