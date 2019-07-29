$357.86 Million in Sales Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will report sales of $357.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $353.60 million and the highest is $362.00 million. Forward Air posted sales of $331.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.07 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Forward Air by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,296,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 15.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,201,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,783,000 after purchasing an additional 157,120 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 935,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 42.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 720,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,649,000 after acquiring an additional 215,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $26,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.87. 244,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $51.54 and a 1-year high of $72.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.06. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.55.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

