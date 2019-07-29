3,650 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Purchased by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAE. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 614.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $123.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $125.66.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.62 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HAE. Barrington Research set a $22.00 price objective on The Hackett Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.60.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $42,489.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 7,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $743,782.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,754 shares of company stock valued at $10,455,709 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

