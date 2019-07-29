3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $177.00 at Morgan Stanley

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $177.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.75.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.03. 407,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. 3M has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.73. The company has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.26 per share, for a total transaction of $176,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Dillon acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.50 per share, with a total value of $203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $203,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $559,260 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,011,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,526,587,000 after acquiring an additional 186,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,410,584,000 after acquiring an additional 353,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $918,305,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in 3M by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,853,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,682,000 after acquiring an additional 171,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen raised its holdings in 3M by 20,703.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,685,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

