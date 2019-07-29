$4.51 Billion in Sales Expected for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) will report sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.65 billion. D. R. Horton reported sales of $4.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full year sales of $16.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.73 billion to $17.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.31 billion to $18.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 9.39%. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities set a $79.00 target price on LGI Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Dow Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.23.

NYSE DHI traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.01. 169,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,669. D. R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,236,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,193,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,378,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 5.1% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 642,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,594,000 after buying an additional 67,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in D. R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

