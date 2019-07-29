6,600 Shares in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Acquired by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVLR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at $3,424,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Avalara by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at $2,232,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of AVLR traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.04. 24,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.84. Avalara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.46.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $85.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.67 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 23.56%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $179,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin J. Goux sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $643,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,927,207 shares of company stock valued at $622,339,333. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Pegasystems from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. First Analysis began coverage on Avalara in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.