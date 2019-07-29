$82.91 Million in Sales Expected for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will announce $82.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.01 million. Consumer Portfolio Services posted sales of $95.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year sales of $337.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.03 million to $340.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $301.30 million, with estimates ranging from $288.13 million to $314.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $86.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the first quarter worth $63,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

CPSS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,834. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $81.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.18.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

