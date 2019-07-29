8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $22.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $14,469,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in 8X8 by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,419,000 after purchasing an additional 488,189 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in 8X8 by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,375,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,380,000 after purchasing an additional 295,759 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in 8X8 by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,271,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 208,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 624.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 202,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 20,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,828. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.62.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

