9,450 Shares in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Godaddy by 205.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Godaddy by 65.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Godaddy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Godaddy by 36.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Godaddy during the first quarter worth $97,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDDY. ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Lendingtree to $326.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 price objective on S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

In other Godaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $140,569.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,603,620.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Morrow sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $100,595.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,938 shares of company stock worth $5,700,886 in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,330. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Godaddy Inc has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.02.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Godaddy had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Godaddy’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Godaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

