Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.55. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 501 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ACP)

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income fund launched by Avenue Capital Group. It is managed by Avenue Capital Management II LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in loan and debt instruments. Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

