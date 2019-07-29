Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.90 Per Share

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Aberforth Split Level Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.45. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ASIT stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 77 ($1.01). The company had a trading volume of 40,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,660. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 80.55. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $146.49 million and a P/E ratio of -27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

About Aberforth Split Level Income Trust

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

