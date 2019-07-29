Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Acceleron Pharma to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.07). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 965.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Acceleron Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XLRN stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,927. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 19.26 and a quick ratio of 19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, Director Jean George sold 25,688 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,005,942.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,137.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,726 shares of company stock worth $2,519,969 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

