Achain Price Tops $0.0134 (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, OKEx, Indodax and Huobi. Achain has a market cap of $12.66 million and $1.42 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00287095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.83 or 0.01552934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00118562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain’s launch date was June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 945,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bitinka, OKEx, OOOBTC, Kucoin, Indodax, Cobinhood, Bitbns, Huobi, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Koinex and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

