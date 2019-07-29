Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 82,548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,156,506 shares.The stock last traded at $4.49 and had previously closed at $4.65.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACHN. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a market cap of $596.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.89.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHN. Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 6,929,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after buying an additional 1,738,053 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2,305.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,171,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,993 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 454,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 320,949 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2,096.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 307,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 293,815 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,442,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 259,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

