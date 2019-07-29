Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADPT. BTIG Research began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nancy Louise Hill acquired 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 262,200 shares of company stock worth $5,244,000 in the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. Adaptive Biotechnologies makes up approximately 3.0% of Alpine Group USVI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADPT traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.76. 442,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,410. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $51.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

