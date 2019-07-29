AdCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (ACC)

AdCoin (CURRENCY:ACC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. AdCoin has a market cap of $90,730.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of AdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AdCoin has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One AdCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000172 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AdCoin Coin Profile

AdCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. AdCoin’s total supply is 32,345,161 coins and its circulating supply is 15,887,123 coins. AdCoin’s official Twitter account is @theadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdCoin’s official website is www.getadcoin.com.

AdCoin Coin Trading

AdCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

