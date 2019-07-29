Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Position Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Aecom were worth $52,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Aecom by 163.1% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Aecom by 68.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACM. Credit Suisse Group downgraded to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,360 ($30.84) in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.72. 10,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,557. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Aecom has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Aecom had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

