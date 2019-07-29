Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Raised to C$24.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price increased by analysts at Desjardins from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Canacol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.00.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

ARE traded down C$0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$20.71. 524,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,351. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.40. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$15.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.91.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$650.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$468.58 million. Analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.2312538 EPS for the current year.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.