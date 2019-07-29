aelf (ELF) Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. aelf has a total market cap of $62.81 million and $11.04 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aelf has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001311 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io, DDEX and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00286691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.68 or 0.01561909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00118508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022714 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002743 BTC.

About aelf

aelf’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,780,000 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Koinex, DDEX, Binance, Allbit, Kucoin, Huobi, ABCC, Bithumb, GOPAX, AirSwap, Tokenomy, Bibox, Bancor Network, CoinTiger, Hotbit, IDEX, Gate.io, BCEX, OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

