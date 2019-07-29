AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Plans Jul 19 Dividend of $0.16

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) declared a jul 19 dividend on Thursday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 78.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $17.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.24. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.69 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a positive return on equity of 11.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Maxim Group set a $17.00 price objective on Habit Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 97,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $1,734,029.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,049. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $127,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,113. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

