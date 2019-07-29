AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28, approximately 527 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 15,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39.

AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.13 billion during the quarter.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

