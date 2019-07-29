Aion (AION) Trading 34.9% Higher This Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 29th. Aion has a total market cap of $39.18 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001249 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kyber Network. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00286691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.68 or 0.01561909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00118508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022714 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 327,304,427 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is aion.network. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, RightBTC, Ethfinex, Liqui, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DragonEX, BitForex, Bilaxy, Binance, Radar Relay, Koinex, LATOKEN, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

