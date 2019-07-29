AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Rego Payment Architectures (NASDAQ:RPMT) Head-To-Head Review

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get AlarmCom alerts:

93.4% of AlarmCom shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of AlarmCom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

AlarmCom has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rego Payment Architectures has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AlarmCom and Rego Payment Architectures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlarmCom 4.55% -86.44% 12.51% Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -1,114.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AlarmCom and Rego Payment Architectures’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlarmCom $420.49 million 5.87 $21.52 million $1.31 39.00 Rego Payment Architectures $50,000.00 464.49 -$5.95 million N/A N/A

AlarmCom has higher revenue and earnings than Rego Payment Architectures.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AlarmCom and Rego Payment Architectures, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlarmCom 0 4 6 0 2.60 Rego Payment Architectures 0 0 0 0 N/A

AlarmCom presently has a consensus price target of $66.90, indicating a potential upside of 30.95%. Given AlarmCom’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AlarmCom is more favorable than Rego Payment Architectures.

Summary

AlarmCom beats Rego Payment Architectures on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including scenes button, which adjust multiple devices; smart thermostat schedules; responsive savings; precision comfort; energy usage and environmental monitoring; geo-services; and demand response programs. In addition, the company provides commercial solutions, such as daily safeguards, commercial grade video, energy savings, protection for valuables and inventory, access control, operational insights, early problem identification, simple to use, professionally supported, and easy to maintain. Further, it offers service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services, as well as wellness solutions. The company serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

About Rego Payment Architectures

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company that delivers an online and mobile payment platform solution for families in the United States and Europe. Its system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving on a mobile device, as well as online through its Web portal. The company's payment platform also automatically monitors regulatory compliance in real-time for various transactions, as well as protects vendors from unintended regulatory infractions. It offers its products under the Oink brand name. The company was formerly known as Virtual Piggy, Inc. and changed its name to Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. in February 2017. Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cerritos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.