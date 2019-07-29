Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Albany International worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 116,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 45,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

AIN opened at $79.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.71. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $58.06 and a 12-month high of $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $251.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.75 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,616,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $104,506,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,595 shares in the company, valued at $426,498.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Albany International in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.