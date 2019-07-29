Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Receives $217.04 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on eHealth to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Depomed from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on StorageVault Canada and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.48. 1,084,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,613,715. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $196.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $93.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,814,000 after purchasing an additional 35,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,476,000 after purchasing an additional 244,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 124,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 51,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

