Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Lowered to $320.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a hold rating and issued a $7.80 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $297.91.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $198.84 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $177.93 and a 52-week high of $398.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Greg J. Santora sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.13, for a total transaction of $939,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.91, for a total transaction of $681,124.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,768.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,283 shares of company stock worth $17,483,871. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,674,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,101,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.