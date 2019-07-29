ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.55

Shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and traded as low as $1.73. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 482 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get ALJ Regional alerts:

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter.

ALJ Regional Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.