AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2019

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,560 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd comprises 1.5% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned 0.22% of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the first quarter worth $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 28.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.95. 7,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,956. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81.

About AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

