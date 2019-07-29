AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) & Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Financial Survey

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) and Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

AllianceBernstein has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barings BDC has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AllianceBernstein and Barings BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein 0 0 2 0 3.00 Barings BDC 0 0 4 0 3.00

AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.42%. Barings BDC has a consensus price target of $11.20, indicating a potential upside of 13.39%. Given AllianceBernstein’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AllianceBernstein is more favorable than Barings BDC.

Profitability

This table compares AllianceBernstein and Barings BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein 6.79% 15.54% 15.53% Barings BDC -131.87% -0.80% -0.40%

Dividends

AllianceBernstein pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Barings BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. AllianceBernstein pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Barings BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Barings BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AllianceBernstein and Barings BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein $3.37 billion 0.84 $242.39 million $2.67 11.10 Barings BDC $80.22 million 6.31 -$114.28 million N/A N/A

AllianceBernstein has higher revenue and earnings than Barings BDC.

Summary

AllianceBernstein beats Barings BDC on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm makes equity investments between $1 million and $25 million and debt investments between $5 million and $30 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $20 million and $200 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $35 million and can also co-invest. It typically makes investments between $5 million and $35 million. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

