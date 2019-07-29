Almeela Hits One Day Trading Volume of $35,024.00 (KZE)

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Almeela has a market cap of $17,965.00 and $35,024.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Almeela token can currently be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. During the last seven days, Almeela has traded down 45.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001197 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BitF (BITF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Almeela Profile

Almeela is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 26,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,053 tokens. Almeela’s official website is www.almeela.com. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken.

Buying and Selling Almeela

Almeela can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Almeela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Almeela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

