Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given a $1,400.00 Price Target at FBN Securities

FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 target price on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $200.00 target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weyco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,368.76.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $9.47 on Friday, reaching $1,235.75. 55,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,116.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 48.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 204.8% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

