Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Set at $1,350.00 by Needham & Company LLC

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been assigned a $1,350.00 price objective by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.29 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,368.76.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $10.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,234.45. 60,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,268. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,296.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,116.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 48.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

