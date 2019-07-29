Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.27. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 9,588 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Stagecoach Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

