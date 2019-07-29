Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,848.11, for a total transaction of $3,511,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,481,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,934.42, for a total value of $4,836,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,993 shares of company stock valued at $36,698,207. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,248.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $38.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,904.32. 2,038,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,783. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market cap of $956.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,928.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

