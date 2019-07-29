America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 15.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 110,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 10.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 110.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 0.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMX traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 82,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,257. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.44.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s previous dividend of $0.16. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

