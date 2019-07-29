American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Given a $54.00 Price Target at Citigroup

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) has been assigned a $54.00 price objective by Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.00% from the company’s previous close.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Standpoint Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,429. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.55. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.69.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, CEO W Douglas Parker acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,843,955.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,928.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $2,674,350 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,212 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 63,330 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,804 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 7,872 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

