American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,472,800 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 18,522,900 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 117,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $2,754,210.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $47,019,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,006.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,103,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,501 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $9,650,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,009,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after purchasing an additional 345,597 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AEO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 87,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,698. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $886.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.73.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

