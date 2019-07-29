American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Lifted by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,876 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.4% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in American Express by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 473 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 44,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $5,316,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,584,718.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $799,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,830.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,503 shares of company stock worth $22,030,331. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.84. The company had a trading volume of 16,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,201. The stock has a market cap of $105.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $129.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.85.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

