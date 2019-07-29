American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from American River Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

AMRB opened at $13.26 on Monday. American River Bankshares has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a market cap of $78.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.21.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

