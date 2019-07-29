American States Water (AWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). American States Water had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American States Water to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AWR opened at $76.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.13. American States Water has a 12 month low of $58.26 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other American States Water news, SVP James C. Cotton III sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $151,011.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,749.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $36,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,065.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,659 shares of company stock worth $1,599,371. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

