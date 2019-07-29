Analysts Anticipate Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Post $0.40 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.39. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBNC. BidaskClub lowered Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.22. 65,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,705. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $784.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

In other news, President James D. Neff acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $55,195.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 253,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,238.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 264,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 45,043 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 328.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

