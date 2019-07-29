Analysts Anticipate Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $443.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) will announce sales of $443.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $449.50 million and the lowest is $438.00 million. Titan International reported sales of $428.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.30 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TWI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Sidoti set a $8.00 price objective on Titan International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

TWI traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,034. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $225.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.08. Titan International has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Titan International’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 566,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 184,513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesleyan Assurance Society acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

