Analysts Anticipate World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) will announce sales of $9.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Fuel Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.54 billion. World Fuel Services posted sales of $10.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Fuel Services will report full year sales of $38.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.37 billion to $38.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $43.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.54 billion to $45.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover World Fuel Services.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on INT shares. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $41.67.

INT traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.64. 1,923,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.14. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.20. World Fuel Services has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $39.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.96%.

In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $49,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 13,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $382,269.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,578 shares of company stock valued at $539,365 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 269.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 135.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the second quarter worth $907,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 188.1% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 38,178 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

