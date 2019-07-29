Analysts Expect Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $156.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) will announce sales of $156.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.30 million and the highest is $157.23 million. Inovalon reported sales of $152.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year sales of $641.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $636.27 million to $646.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $696.45 million, with estimates ranging from $682.26 million to $714.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In other news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 60,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $826,893.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 136,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,837,102.95. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 460,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,179,341.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,701,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,737 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in Inovalon by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 611,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 384,650 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Inovalon by 511.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 221,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 184,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inovalon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,394,000 after acquiring an additional 124,621 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Inovalon by 854.1% during the 1st quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 103,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 92,240 shares during the period. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Inovalon stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 85.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.54.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

