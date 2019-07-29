Analysts Expect WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $262.74 Million

Equities analysts expect WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) to post $262.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WillScot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $267.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $260.00 million. WillScot posted sales of $140.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WillScot.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). WillScot had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.20 million. The firm’s revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. TheStreet raised WillScot from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America set a $18.00 price target on Victory Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on WillScot in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of WillScot by 78.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of WillScot by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of WillScot in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of WillScot in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.59. 11,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. WillScot has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.11, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

